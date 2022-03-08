Today we’re going to learn how to use the verbs that talk about likes and dislikes followed by ‘when’ to describe how we feel about a certain time or situation. This is a simple sentence to use but a very common error. Let’s look at an example sentence.

You could say: “I LIKE IT WHEN you cook me dinner” or “I LOVE IT WHEN you kiss me goodnight”.

Notice that we need to use the pronoun ‘IT’ between the verb and ‘WHEN’. So, this means it’s wrong to say: “I LIKE WHEN” or “I LOVE WHEN”. You need to add ‘IT’ between the verb and ‘WHEN’, otherwise it won’t sound natural.

So practise saying that: “I LIKE IT WHEN”, “I LOVE IT WHEN”, “I DISLIKE IT WHEN”, “I HATE IT WHEN”. Repeat it a few times to get the sound and the rhythm of the phrase. “I LIKE IT WHEN”, “I LOVE IT WHEN”, “I DISLIKE IT WHEN”, “I HATE IT WHEN”. “I DISLIKE IT WHEN you arrive late”, “I HATE IT WHEN you get angry with me”.

As you can see, these are verbs that express feelings, how we feel. Can you think of other verbs to use when describing your feelings? Here are some more examples:

“I ADORE IT WHEN” – that means I really, really love it. “I DETEST IT WHEN” – that means I really, really hate it. “I ADORE IT WHEN you buy me flowers”, “I DETEST IT WHEN you make a mess”.

OK, time to practise, so go to ANGLOPOD.COM and try the quiz. Then you can write your own example sentences in the comments. Good luck and see you in the next class!