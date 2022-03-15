Today we’re going to talk about our experiences using the verb ‘FIND’. You probably know how to use the verb FIND when you’re looking for something lost, but this is a different way of using this verb.

This is a very common and useful phrase to learn. In this phrase, we use the verb ‘FIND’ followed by the pronoun ‘IT’ and then an adjective to describe the experience. Here are some example sentences to show you how we use it:

I FIND IT EASY to speak English. I FIND IT EASY to speak English. So this is the verb FIND plus the pronoun IT followed by an adjective, in this case EASY, but you can think of any other adjective to change the meaning. I FIND IT EASY. I FIND IT EASY. I FIND IT EASY to speak English. So this just means that the experience of speaking English feels easy to me. I FIND IT EASY.

Let’s change the adjective to change how we feel about the experience. I FIND IT HARD. I FIND IT HARD to speak English. Maybe you feel more like this. I FIND IT HARD to speak English. Or use a different adjective with the same meaning. I FIND IT DIFFICULT to speak English.

You can describe anything you want. Just choose the right adjective. I FIND IT BORING to do homework, I FIND IT EXCITING to go travelling, I FIND IT SHOCKING to read the news, I FIND IT TERRIFYING to watch horror movies, I FIND IT INTERESTING to learn about history, I FIND IT USEFUL to speak English. You can also use it in the past. When I was a child, I FOUND IT HARD to learn English, but now I FIND IT EASY!

That’s it! Now you practise it. Go to ANGLOPOD.COM and try the quiz. Then you can write your own example sentences in the comments. Good luck and see you in the next class!