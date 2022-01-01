The best thing you can do is increase your contact with English. Listen and read every day. Don’t worry about understanding everything. Just try to get the general meaning. Aim for basic comprehension first. It will take time to understand everything. Just relax and enjoy the experience.

Watch movies or videos (with subtitles in English), listen to podcasts or your favourite music (with lyrics). Try to get the rhythm of the language. This will help you with pronunciation later.