Learn English Online

I’m THINKING OF doING it
LISTEN

I’m THINKING OF doING it

LIKE doING or LIKE TO do?
LISTEN

LIKE doING or LIKE TO do?

I SUGGEST THAT you…
LISTEN

I SUGGEST THAT you…

The best way to learn English
READ

The best way to learn English

I FIND IT easy…
LISTEN

I FIND IT easy…

I like IT WHEN…
LISTEN

I like IT WHEN…

TRY TO do or TRY doING?
LISTEN

TRY TO do or TRY doING?

REMEMBER TO do or REMEMBER doING?
LISTEN

REMEMBER TO do or REMEMBER doING?

How to pronounce TH and S
WATCH

How to pronounce TH and S

How to use the phrasal verb PICK UP
WATCH

How to use the phrasal verb PICK UP

I USED TO and I AM USED TO
WATCH

I USED TO and I AM USED TO

BAD HABITS
WATCH

BAD HABITS

FEW and A FEW
WATCH

FEW and A FEW

FUTURE PLANS and ARRANGEMENTS
WATCH

FUTURE PLANS and ARRANGEMENTS

HAVE/GET SOMETHING DONE
WATCH

HAVE/GET SOMETHING DONE

I LIKE DOING and I LIKE TO DO
WATCH

I LIKE DOING and I LIKE TO DO

SO and SUCH
WATCH

SO and SUCH

I WISH and IF ONLY
WATCH

I WISH and IF ONLY

HAVE TO and MUST
WATCH

HAVE TO and MUST

LESS or FEWER
WATCH

LESS or FEWER

USED TO and WOULD
WATCH

USED TO and WOULD

PAST PERFECT and PAST SIMPLE
WATCH

PAST PERFECT and PAST SIMPLE

Load More

Want to learn more?

ANGLOPOD+

Stay in touch

YouTube
Subscribe
Facebook
Like
Twitter
Follow

“How can I improve my English?”

Here are a few tips…

The best thing you can do is increase your contact with English. Listen and read every day. Don’t worry about understanding everything. Just try to get the general meaning. Aim for basic comprehension first. It will take time to understand everything. Just relax and enjoy the experience.

Watch movies or videos (with subtitles in English), listen to podcasts or your favourite music (with lyrics). Try to get the rhythm of the language. This will help you with pronunciation later.

Don’t put yourself under pressure to produce in English. Write or speak when you feel ready. Even then, don’t worry about making mistakes. This is normal. The most important thing is to communicate – and enjoy the experience! You could write short notes to yourself every day, like a diary, or get creative and write a story with the new words you’ve learnt.

If you feel nervous about speaking to other people, then talk to yourself! At least you’re guaranteed intelligent conversation! You could watch a movie, pause and copy what they say aloud. Practise the sound of English on your tongue. This will be a big step towards speaking with other people one day…

Get the FREE eBook!
HOW TO LEARN ENGLISH
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more